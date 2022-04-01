STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH | Trailer of Ram Gopal Varma's crime thriller series 'Dhahanam'

Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is back with an action-packed story of a son avenging his father's death in the crime thriller series 'Dhahanam'.

Published: 01st April 2022 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

A still from crime thriller series 'Dhahanam'.

A still from crime thriller series 'Dhahanam'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is back with an action-packed story of a son avenging his father's death in the crime thriller series 'Dhahanam'.

The trailer highlights how the murder of Sri Ramulu, a communist worker, creates a sensation in the village. Sri Ramulu's elder son, Hari, is a rebel (Naxalite) operating from the forest in a guerrilla war with the landlords and is enraged by the news of his father's death. He takes it upon himself to hunt down the culprit behind the murder of his father, which leads to a war between the most powerful goons in the village.

Talking about the much-anticipated show, producer Varma said, "Thrilled to announce my 1st ever web series #Dhahanam in collaboration with MX player. The story runs in a grey area between two contradictory quotes 'An eye for an eye will only succeed in making the whole world blind' said by Mahatma Gandhi, and 'Revenge is the purest emotion' as quoted in Mahabharata."

"'Dhahanam' tells not a story of just revenge, but the story of a circle of revenge. It's not a crime thriller but it's about thrilling crimes which are designed to create an adrenaline pumping exhilaration. With this show, we have not gone one extra mile, but went many miles with intense method actors living in their roles to do justice to the story's violent demands. Our entire team is eagerly waiting to see the audiences' reaction."

Produced by Ram Gopal Varma, Dhahanam is directed by Agastya Manju and stars Isha Koppikar, Abhishek Duhan, Naina Ganguly, Ashwatkanth Sharma, Parvathy Arun, Sayaji Shinde, Abhilash Chaudhary and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles. Originally made in Telugu, the show is also dubbed in Hindi and Tamil.

'Dhahanam' is being dubbed in Hindi and Tamil. All seven episodes stream for free on MX Player starting March 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhahanam Ram Gopal Varma RGV
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp