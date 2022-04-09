STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Rajamouli says he has two stories in mind for his next with Mahesh Babu

Rajamouli is hoping to start shooting the film by the end of 2022, and the other details are still kept under the wraps by the 'Simhadri' maker.

Published: 09th April 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Director SS Rajamouli, who had a zoom interview with one of the tabloids, has mentioned his next with Mahesh Babu. Revealing that he has more than one storyline for Mahesh, Rajamouli explains the reason behind it.

"When 'RRR' was postponed due to Omicron variant, my father Vijayendra Prasad, ordered me not to stay idle at home. We started dabbling with a couple of ideas, and have two pitches for Mahesh Babu now," the 'RRR' director stated.

"Both of them are exciting and large-scale movies," Rajamouli affirms. Though he is just at the beginning of something big, he promises Mahesh's fans that he will deliver a good script.

ALSO READ | Actor Ram Charan thanks UK audiences for 'RRR' success 

Rajamouli is hoping to start shooting the film by the end of 2022, and the other details are still kept under the wraps by the 'Simhadri' maker.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajamouli RRR Mahesh Babu Omicron
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp