STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Veteran Telugu actor-filmmaker Mannava Balayya no more

Veteran Telugu actor, producer and director Balayya passed away here on Saturday due to old age-related issues.

Published: 09th April 2022 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-filmmaker Mannava Balayya

Actor-filmmaker Mannava Balayya (Photo | Gopi Mohan Twitter)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Veteran Telugu actor, producer and director Mannava Balayya passed away here on Saturday due to old age-related issues.

He was 96.

Balayya had been keeping unwell over the last couple of years and the end came on Saturday morning, family sources said.

Coincidentally, Saturday was his birthday, they said.

Balayya had produced 10 films and also received the undivided Andhra Pradesh government's Nandi awards as a producer and director, the family sources added.

Known for his sensible performances, Balayya acted in about 300 films in his career spanning several decades.

'Chelleli Kapuram' and 'Neramu Siksha' were some of his memorable films.

His performances in 'Malliswari', starring Venkatesh and Katrina Kaif, and 'Manmadhudu' with Nagarjuna in the lead role, have won him wide appreciation.

Expressing grief over the demise of Balayya, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the departed actor was a good-natured person who excelled as an actor, producer and director.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and several other prominent personalities condoled the death of the veteran actor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balayya Balayya Death Mannava Balayya Mannava Balayya Death
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp