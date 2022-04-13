Rajamouli is an inspiration for all of us: Prashanth Neel

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

The pre-release event of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 was held amidst hype and hoopla in Hyderabad on Monday evening. The event was graced by the cast and crew of the film, including lead pair Yash-Srinidhi Shetty, director Prashanth Neel, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and lyric writer Ramajogayya Sastry among others. Dil Raju, who presided over the event as the chief guest heaped praises on the team for making Indian cinema proud.

“Kannada film industry was known for making low-budget films. When Prashanth Neel started KGF with Yash, people were shocked by the finances being pumped into the film. A few trade pundits thought that they are going over budget and some even termed Prashanth as a madcap. But Prashanth and his team broke all the myths and made KGF a big franchise.

Like how Pushpa: The Rise and RRR have set the screens ablaze winning over audiences pan-India, I am hoping that KGF: Chapter 2 will create history at the box office. I congratulate Prashanth Neel, Yash, and the team of KGF for setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema,” said Dil Raju.

Prashanth Neel stated that SS Rajamouli is an inspiration to him in the true sense. “Rajamouli garu heralded the start of something new and altered the image of pan-India cinema. He turned a gully-like pan-India cinema into an eight-lane express highway. He is not a director...he is rather a contractor! With his films, he brought immense recognition to South cinema and he is a big source of inspiration to all of us,” said Prashanth.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 is hitting the screens on April 14 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. The Telugu version is presented by Kaikala Satyanarayana in association with Sai Korrapati.