STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Samantha received specialised training for 'Shakuntalam'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly underwent 'body language training', months before the start of her upcoming magnum opus 'Shakuntalam.'

Published: 20th April 2022 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actress Samantha

Tollywood actress Samantha (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly underwent "body language training", months before the start of her upcoming magnum opus 'Shakuntalam'.

She is said to have trained for three months in order to fit into the 'classical' mode of her role Shakuntala in the mythological drama helmed by 'Rudramadevi' fame Gunasekhar.

General postures, graceful gait, and gestures associated with mythological characters are all part of the training, the source added.

Gunasekhar's Shakuntalam has been the cynosure of all eyes, as the producers gear up to release the movie by the end of the year.

'Shakuntalam' is said to be director Gunasekhar's dream project, inspired by the 'Adi Parva' in The Mahabharat and based on Kalidas' 'Abhignana Shakuntalam'.

In this mythological entertainer, Samantha plays Shakuntala and Dev Mohan plays King Dushyant, while actor Kabir Singh Duhan will be seen in as King Asura.

Allu Arha, the youngest daughter of 'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun will be seen as Prince Bharata in 'Shakuntalam'.

Samantha, on the other hand, has a long line-up, which includes her multilingual project 'Yashoda'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samantha Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shakuntalam
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp