Hollywood stuntman on board Samantha’s Yashodha

We had previously reported that Samantha will be headlining a pan-Indian film titled Yashodha.

Samantha with Hollywood stuntman Yannick Ben

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Samantha will be headlining a pan-Indian film titled Yashodha. It has now been announced that Hollywood stuntman Yannick Ben is on board the project to choreograph stunt sequences. The news was announced by the makers on social media with a picture featuring Yannick and Samantha.

Yannick’s credits include The King, Ghost in the Shell and Dunkirk. He has also worked on Indian projects like Tiger Zinda Hai, Puli Murugan and Raees. Yashodha is being helmed by director duo Hari–Harish, while Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is bankrolling through Sridevi Movies.

The film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a prominent role. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi & Kannada simultaneously.

In addition to Yashodha, Samantha has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam coming up. It has also been announced that she will be making her Hollywood debut with The Arrangements Of Love.

