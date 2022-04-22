STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hridayam composer Hesham joins Vijay Deverakonda film

Vijay Deverakonda is reuniting with his Mahanati co-star Samantha for a romantic entertainer.

By Express News Service

Vijay Deverakonda is reuniting with his Mahanati co-star Samantha for a romantic entertainer. Tentatively titled Kushi, the film was launched in a low-key affair on Thursday in Hyderabad. Hesham Abdul Wahab, who rose to fame with the Malayalam romantic entertainer Hridayam, is making his debut as a music composer in Telugu with this film.

Vijay, who returned from Europe recently, has attended the muhurat along with directors Harish Shankar, Buchi Babu Sana and other crew of the film. 

Set in Kashmir, the film has Vijay playing an Army officer, while Samantha will be seen as a Kashmiri woman. The principal photography will commence in Kashmir on April 23, followed by a schedule each in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Alleppey. 

Also featuring Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Lakshmi, Rohini Molleti and Ali, the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yelamanchili under Mythri Movie Makers.The film has story, screenplay, dialogues and direction by Shiva Nirvana, who previously helmed Majili, Ninnu Kori and Tuck Jagadish.

