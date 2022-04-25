STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Kajal Aggarwal walked out of 'Acharya' on her own: Koratala Siva

For a few days now, rumours have circulated that Kajal Aggarwal's role in the film 'Acharya' has been cut entirely due to director Koratala Siva's decision.

Published: 25th April 2022 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal

Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Director Koratala Siva, who opened up about chopping off Kajal Aggarwal's role in 'Acharya', revealed that he felt it was inappropriate to cast the actress in a role with no clear ending.

For a few days now, rumours have circulated that Kajal Aggarwal's role in the film 'Acharya' has been cut entirely due to director Koratala Siva's decision. Koratala Siva clarified Kajal's role in the film just days before its release.

He went on to say that according to the story, Chiru doesn't have a love interest in the movie. He discussed the same with Kajal, and she agreed to withdraw herself from the project.

Koratala Siva explained, "Initially, Kajal's role was designed as a funny role, but after viewing the rushes, I thought it wasn't right to place a star actress in such a small-length role".

"She understood my concern and hence took it in a positive way. She will be seen in 'Laahe Laahe' song though", Koratala Siva said.

Since the trailer's release, everyone has been talking about Kajal Aggarwal's absence. There have been some questions raised about her role in the film. Siva Koratala confirmed in a recent interview that Kajal will not be appearing in the film.

'Acharya', the much-anticipated Tollywood blockbuster, will be released in theatres on April 29. Siva directed the film, which stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kajal Aggarwal Acharya Koratala Siva
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp