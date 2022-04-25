STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ram Charan spills the beans about his multi-starrer with uncle Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood actor Ram Charan has revealed that he will be co-starring in a film with his uncle Pawan Kalyan.

Published: 25th April 2022 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Ram Charan

Tollywood actor Ram Charan (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Ram Charan has revealed that he will be co-starring in a film with his uncle Pawan Kalyan.

In addition, the 'RRR' actor stated, "We have already discussed it, and we will definitely do it." He also said he will produce the multi-starrer film.

While Ram Charan will share the screen with his father, legendary megastar Chiranjeevi in 'Acharya,' he is being questioned about a role alongside his uncle, and popular Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan.

The 'Magadheera' actor, who is in one of the best phases in his career, has revealed that he has been working on a few projects that he will soon wrap up, after which he is willing to plan a film with Pawan Kalyan.

No tentative date or year has been revealed regarding the possible collaboration of the uncle-nephew duo yet.

'Acharya', the action film, directed by Siva Koratala, will be released in theatres on April 29.

Ram Charan is currently filming his next film, tentatively titled 'RC 15,' in which Kiara Advani will romance him and Shankar Shanmugham will direct.

Charan will appear in a film directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, and he is also working on another project.

