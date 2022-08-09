Home Entertainment Telugu

Naga Chaitanya's 'Thank You' to stream on Prime Video from August 11

Poster of Naga Chaitanya's 'Thank You'.(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Naga Chaitanya-starrer "Thank You" will be available for streaming on Prime Video from August 11, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Vikram K Kumar, the Telugu movie was released in theatres on July 22 and also featured Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy.

Dubbed as a "feel-good, coming-of-age" film, "Thank You" revolves around a successful businessman who is compelled to pause and reflect upon his life after a life-altering incident.

Chaitanya, whose Hindi debut movie "Laal Singh Chaddha" will also release on August 11 in theatres, said "Thank You" is a film that will make audiences relate to the emotional journey of his character.

"The film sheds light on the importance of showing gratitude, and how one should be thankful for every good and bad thing in life. We have to express ourselves fully. I think that will be the biggest takeaway for the audience from the movie.

"I am very delighted to bring this romantic drama closer to home with the digital release and hope to continue receiving all the adoration from audiences worldwide,” the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

Kumar, known for films such as "Yavarum Nalam", "24", "Manam" and "Hello", said working on the movie was a heartwarming experience for him.

"After I read the script and sat with it through the pandemic, I empathised with this emotion and it was so powerful that it was a blessing to have such a powerful team come together to tell this story with me.

"I resonated with this idea so much that I felt like everybody should live this story and experience it.

With Prime Video backing it - I'm confident that it's such a global platform which allows the kind of reach I have hoped for, with such a personal yet universally relevant story," Kumar added.

"Thank You" is produced by Kumar and Sireesh of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

