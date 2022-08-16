Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s 'Salaar' release date announced

By Express News Service

The Prabhas-starrer Salaar will release on September 28, 2023, the makers announced on Monday, marking the occasion of Independence day. The post read, “Rebelling worldwide on September 28, 2023. The Era of Salaar Begins.”(sic) The announcement poster featured Prabhas standing on the battlefield with two swords in his hand.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Madhu Guruswamy in prominent roles, with Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a crucial cameo. Salaar has cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni and music composed by Ravi Basrur.

The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam. He will also be seen in Adipurush, Project K and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. While Adipurush will hit the screens on January 12 next year, the other films are in different stages of production.

