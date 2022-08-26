Home Entertainment Telugu

Nani's action-entertainer 'Dasara' to arrive in theatres on March 30 next year

Nani announced the release date of "Dasara" on his official Twitter page.

Published: 26th August 2022 03:56 PM

Tollywood actor Nani

Tollywood actor Nani (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Superstar Nani's much-anticipated Telugu movie "Dasara" will be releasing worldwide in cinemas on March 30, 2023.

The action entertainer is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri via his banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Nani, known for starring in Telugu blockbusters "Gentleman", "Devadas", "Jersey" and "Shyam Singha Roy", announced the release date of "Dasara" on his official Twitter page.

"March 30th worldwide #EtlaitheGatlayeSuskundhaam This one will be remembered for a long time," he tweeted.

"Dasara" will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

National Award winner Keerthy Suresh also features in a pivotal role along with Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab.

The story is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana.

