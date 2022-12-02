Home Entertainment Telugu

Fans in Russia groove to Allu Arjun's song from 'Pushpa: The Rise'

A video went viral of Allu Arjun being loved by the audience. The superstar is being showered with a lot of love from kids and fans of all ages.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in Moscow (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A video of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna fans dancing on their track 'Sami sami' from the blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' has gone viral on social media.

A group of Russian women dancing to the film's popular song 'Saami Saami' has taken over the internet. In the clip, women could be seen grooving to the hit song in front of the State Historial Museum in Moscow's Red Square.

Photo | nataliaodegova @ Instagram

Currently, Rashmika and Arjun are in Russia for the release of their film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

After holding a super successful Press Conference for 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun and the makers have finally premiered the movie, and the thrill to watch the film amongst the audience has become a rage.

A video went viral of Allu Arjun being loved by the audience. The superstar is being showered with a lot of love from kids and fans of all ages.

The film will be released in Russia on December 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa: The Rise Russian fans
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp