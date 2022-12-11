Pawan Kalyan, Harish Shankar reunite for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

By Express News Service

Two years back, Pawan Kalyan signed a film with his Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar. After finishing a few of his other commitments, including Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan is set to begin filming for the Harish Shankar project, which has now been titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh.



Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will have music by Devi Sri Prasad, and cinematography by Ayananka Bose.

In the first-look poster of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, we see Pawan Kalyan having a glass of tea while standing next to a sporty Harley Davidson bike. The poster comes with the caption, "This time, it's not just entertainment."

While there are no confirmed reports about the script, there were speculations about Ustaad Bhagat Singh being a remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Theri, which starred Vijay and Samantha and was directed by Atlee.

Interestingly, a few days earlier, when these reports about Ustaad Bhagat Singh being a possible Theri remake surfaced, a lot of netizens expressed their disappointment by making "We don't want Theri remake" a trending topic.

The muhurtam event of #UstaadBhagatSingh was an auspicious one with the bigwigs of the industry attending and wishing the team



Shoot begins soon@PawanKalyan @harish2you @ThisIsDSP @DoP_Bose @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/K9ESD2I71M — Ustaad Bhagat Singh (@UBSTheFilm) December 11, 2022



Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish, and Saaho director Sujeeth's next. He is also reportedly part of the Telugu remake of the Samuthirakani film, Vinodhaya Sitham.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

