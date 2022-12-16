SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' becomes highest Indian grosser in Japan

By Express News Service

After registering a historic opening for an Indian film back in October at the Japan box officer, grossing over JPY73 million, equating to $495,000, in its first week of the run, SS Rajamouli's RRR has now emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in the country.



The feat makes the actioner the first Indian film to break the dominance of the Tamil film Muthu, starring Rajinikanth, which reigned supreme as the highest-grossing Indian film for nearly 24 years in Japan.



The news was shared by RRR's official social media profiles on Friday. "Delighted to share that RRR is now the highest-grossing film with the highest footfall for an Indian film in Japan! Thank you for all the love you showered on our stars and director ever since the film's release," the post read, adding that the film has amassed 271k+ footfalls and 410M+ ¥ in gross in 55 days of its run.



Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), 3 Idiots (2009), English Vinglish (2021), PadMan (2018), and Dangal (2016) are among other top-grossing Indian films in Japan.



The news of the film reaching the milestone at the Japan box office comes on the same day it was announced that it bagged eight nominations at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, in the lead roles, is produced by DVV Entertainment.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

After registering a historic opening for an Indian film back in October at the Japan box officer, grossing over JPY73 million, equating to $495,000, in its first week of the run, SS Rajamouli's RRR has now emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in the country. The feat makes the actioner the first Indian film to break the dominance of the Tamil film Muthu, starring Rajinikanth, which reigned supreme as the highest-grossing Indian film for nearly 24 years in Japan. The news was shared by RRR's official social media profiles on Friday. "Delighted to share that RRR is now the highest-grossing film with the highest footfall for an Indian film in Japan! Thank you for all the love you showered on our stars and director ever since the film's release," the post read, adding that the film has amassed 271k+ footfalls and 410M+ ¥ in gross in 55 days of its run. Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), 3 Idiots (2009), English Vinglish (2021), PadMan (2018), and Dangal (2016) are among other top-grossing Indian films in Japan. The news of the film reaching the milestone at the Japan box office comes on the same day it was announced that it bagged eight nominations at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, in the lead roles, is produced by DVV Entertainment. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)