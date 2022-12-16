Home Entertainment Telugu

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' becomes highest Indian grosser in Japan

Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), 3 Idiots (2009), English Vinglish (2021), PadMan (2018), and Dangal (2016) are among other top-grossing Indian films in Japan.

Published: 16th December 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'RRR'.

A still from SS Rajamouli's RRR which is now the highest Indian grosser in Japan.

By Express News Service

After registering a historic opening for an Indian film back in October at the Japan box officer, grossing over JPY73 million, equating to $495,000, in its first week of the run, SS Rajamouli's RRR has now emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in the country.

The feat makes the actioner the first Indian film to break the dominance of the Tamil film Muthu, starring Rajinikanth, which reigned supreme as the highest-grossing Indian film for nearly 24 years in Japan.

The news was shared by RRR's official social media profiles on Friday. "Delighted to share that RRR is now the highest-grossing film with the highest footfall for an Indian film in Japan! Thank you for all the love you showered on our stars and director ever since the film's release," the post read, adding that the film has amassed 271k+ footfalls and 410M+ ¥ in gross in 55 days of its run.

Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), 3 Idiots (2009), English Vinglish (2021), PadMan (2018), and Dangal (2016) are among other top-grossing Indian films in Japan.

The news of the film reaching the milestone at the Japan box office comes on the same day it was announced that it bagged eight nominations at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, in the lead roles, is produced by DVV Entertainment.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR SS Rajamouli highest-grossing Indian film Japan
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp