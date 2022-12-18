Home Entertainment Telugu

'Butta Bomma' gets a release date 

Expected to be a thriller drama, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, along with Sai Soujanya. It is directed by Shouree Chandrasekhar T Ramesh.

Published: 18th December 2022 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the upcoming thriller drama film 'Butta Bomma' starring Anika Surendran

A still from the upcoming thriller drama film 'Butta Bomma' starring Anika Surendran. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Butta Bomma, the upcoming Telugu film starring Arjun Das and Anika Surendran, will release in theatres on January 26, 2023, for the occasion of Republic Day.

Expected to be a thriller drama, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, along with Sai Soujanya. It is directed by Shouree Chandrasekhar T Ramesh.

The technical crew of the film consists of Gopi Sundar composing the music, with Navin Nooli on the edit. Vivek Annamalai is the art director for the film, which has Ganesh Ravuri writing the dialogues.

Butta Bomma is the Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Kappela (2020), which starred Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben and Sreenath Bhasi.

Meanwhile, Arjun Das, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in Vikram, has a Hindi remake of Angamaly Diaries. On the other hand, Anika who started as a child artist was last seen in The Ghost.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Butta Bomma Telugu remake Kappela  Malayalam film thriller drama Arjun Das Anika Surendran
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp