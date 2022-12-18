'Butta Bomma' gets a release date 

By Express News Service

Butta Bomma, the upcoming Telugu film starring Arjun Das and Anika Surendran, will release in theatres on January 26, 2023, for the occasion of Republic Day.

Expected to be a thriller drama, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, along with Sai Soujanya. It is directed by Shouree Chandrasekhar T Ramesh.

The technical crew of the film consists of Gopi Sundar composing the music, with Navin Nooli on the edit. Vivek Annamalai is the art director for the film, which has Ganesh Ravuri writing the dialogues.

Butta Bomma is the Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Kappela (2020), which starred Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben and Sreenath Bhasi.

Meanwhile, Arjun Das, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in Vikram, has a Hindi remake of Angamaly Diaries. On the other hand, Anika who started as a child artist was last seen in The Ghost.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Butta Bomma, the upcoming Telugu film starring Arjun Das and Anika Surendran, will release in theatres on January 26, 2023, for the occasion of Republic Day. Expected to be a thriller drama, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, along with Sai Soujanya. It is directed by Shouree Chandrasekhar T Ramesh. The technical crew of the film consists of Gopi Sundar composing the music, with Navin Nooli on the edit. Vivek Annamalai is the art director for the film, which has Ganesh Ravuri writing the dialogues. Butta Bomma is the Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Kappela (2020), which starred Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben and Sreenath Bhasi. Meanwhile, Arjun Das, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in Vikram, has a Hindi remake of Angamaly Diaries. On the other hand, Anika who started as a child artist was last seen in The Ghost. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)