Aamani’s niece Hrithika Srinivas to star in Allantha Duraana

Actor Aamani’s niece Hrithika Srinivas is turning heroine with a Telugu-Tamil bi-lingual Allantha Duraana. A romantic entertainer, the film is being directed by Chalapathi Puvvala and also features Vishva Karthikeya in the lead role.

Hrithika is elated to share details about her debut film. “I am lucky to debut in Telugu with this feel-good entertainer. I am playing a strong girl and there’s love and emotion in my relationship with the hero, which is being portrayed by Vishva Karthikeya. I am hoping that this film would live up to the expectations of the audience in both Telugu and Tamil,” says Hrithika, who aspires to become a self-made actor like her aunt, Aamani.

Also featuring Bhagyaraj, Aamani and Tulasi in supporting roles, Allantha Duraana has completed the shooting and the post-production works are in full swing. Produced by N Chandramohan Reddy under RR Creative Commercial banner, the film has music by Arjun Reddy-fame Radhan.