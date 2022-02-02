STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Aamani’s niece Hrithika Srinivas to star in Allantha Duraana

Actor Aamani’s niece Hrithika Srinivas is turning heroine with a Telugu-Tamil bi-lingual Allantha Duraana.

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Actress Aamani and her niece Hrithika Srinivas.

(L-R) Actress Aamani and her niece Hrithika Srinivas.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Aamani’s niece Hrithika Srinivas is turning heroine with a Telugu-Tamil bi-lingual Allantha Duraana. A romantic entertainer, the film is being directed by Chalapathi Puvvala and also features Vishva Karthikeya in the lead role. 

Hrithika is elated to share details about her debut film. “I am lucky to debut in Telugu with this feel-good entertainer. I am playing a strong girl and there’s love and emotion in my relationship with the hero, which is being portrayed by Vishva Karthikeya. I am hoping that this film would live up to the expectations of the audience in both Telugu and Tamil,” says Hrithika, who aspires to become a self-made actor like her aunt, Aamani. 

Also featuring Bhagyaraj, Aamani and Tulasi in supporting roles, Allantha Duraana has completed the shooting and the post-production works are in full swing.  Produced by N Chandramohan Reddy under RR Creative Commercial banner, the film has music by Arjun Reddy-fame Radhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hrithika Srinivas Aamani Allantha Duraana Vishva Karthikeya
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp