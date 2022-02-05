STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I am in talks with Koratala Siva for NTR 30: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is the front runner to play the female lead opposite NTR in his new film

Published: 05th February 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt (File Photo | PTI)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

For the last few days, it has been widely reported that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Jr NTR in his new film NTR 30. However, the Raazi actor hasn’t spoken about the same.

When Cinema Express asked her if she is approached for the part, she refused to spill the beans on her role. She did, however, say, “I wouldn’t want to comment on it now, but I am really excited to do more films in Telugu. I had a lovely time working with Tarak (Jr NTR in RRR). Even the director that I’m currently talking to (Koratala Siva) is someone who has done some great work till now.”

Alia further added, “I am looking forward to Siva garu’s next film (Acharya) featuring Chiranjeevi sir and Ram Charan. I am hoping that everything works out.”

Produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni in association with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, NTR 30 is touted to be a rustic action entertainer that is being made on a pan-India scale. The film will be launched on February 7 in Hyderabad. 

On the career front, Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR. While Gangubai...releases on February 25, RRR is scheduled to be released on March 25.

