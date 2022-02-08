Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma team up again

Bhuvanesh Chandar By

Express News Service

Actor Ashok Selvan’s next is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual travelogue rom-com titled Aakasham (Nitham Oru Vaanam in Tamil). Directed by debutant R Karthik, the film reunites Ashok with his Ninnila Ninnila co-star Ritu Varma, who plays one of the female leads. Aparna Balamurali and Shivathmika Rajashekar play the other female leads in the film.

Speaking about the film, Karthik said “It’s a travelogue film, and we have shot throughout India in locations like Chennai, Pollachi, Delhi, Kolkata, Sikkim, Visakhapatnam, and more. Unlike other rom-coms, this film isn’t just about romance, but it speaks more about the hope in life. The film has three narratives set with different characters in three different landscapes, and they are eventually binded together. I’m sure the film will give out lots of positivity to the audience.”

The director further said that Ashok will be seen in three unique looks. “I wanted someone who looks lively and has a boy-next-door persona. This character needed someone with a lot of conviction, and Ashok has done that very well.”

Aakasham also features Virumaandi-fame Abhirami and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles. The film has cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna who is known for films like Oh My Kadavule, Mandela and editing by Anthony. The film’s music is composed by Gopi Sundar. The film is currently in its final stages of post-production and is eyeing for a release in April. Aakasham is produced by Viacom 18 Studios in association with Rise East Entertainment.