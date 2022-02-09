STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Rajamouli on Jr NTR: 'He looked like a roaring tiger as he ran barefoot in Bulgaria's dense forests'

Rajamouli also highlighted Ram Charan's acting skills, he said after wrapping up a shot with Ram Charan, he had tears in his eyes.

Published: 09th February 2022 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Still from RRR (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: After multiple hiccups, S.S. Rajamouli's multi starrer 'RRR' is to hit the screens on March 25. Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are teaming up for the first time and the expectations are huge.

Rajamouli's earlier statements on Jr NTR's acting have gone viral now.

As the release date is nearing, the makers of 'RRR' had released a few interviews and speeches, in which the team had interactions with the media. In one of those interactions, Rajamouli is seen having a brief chat about how the movie was shot in the dense forests of Bulgaria.

"We made him run barefoot in the dense forests of Bulgaria. That shot was for Tarak's (Jr Ntr) introductory shot in 'RRR'. He ran like a tiger. That is the only way I can possibly define his ferociousness", the 'Magadheera' director said.

Rajamouli, who also highlighted Ram Charan's acting skills. "After wrapping up a shot with Ram Charan, I had tears in my eyes", he said.

Rajamouli, who also has become closer to the duo, said that he now shares a special bond with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, which was what made it more special to shoot with them.

'RRR' features Jr NTR in the role of the revolutionary 'Gond' hero Komaram Bheem. On the other hand, Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju, who is one of the unsung heroes during the freedom struggle in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR S.S. Rajamouli Jr NTR Ram Charan
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp