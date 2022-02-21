STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Nandamuri Balakrishna's first look from 'NBK107' unveiled

Nandamuri Balakrishna and successful director Gopichand Malineni have come together for an upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled 'NBK107'.

Published: 21st February 2022 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Still from the movie NBK107

Still from the movie NBK107

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Nandamuri Balakrishna and successful director Gopichand Malineni have come together for an upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled 'NBK107'. The first look poster of Balakrishna from the movie was unveiled on Monday.

Dressed in a mass attire wearing a traditional dhoti matched with a black shirt, Balakrishna looks dynamic. Flaunting his Rudraksha neck-wear, he is seen walking beside a black Land Rover Defender. Though the makers didn't reveal much, the poster hints at the mass action, which is to be witnessed in the movie.

Actress Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead opposite Balakrishna in this movie, while Kannada's renowned actor Duniya Vijay will be seen as the villain. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will play a powerful role as well.

S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography. Acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra provides dialogues, while Navin Nooli takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are the producers, while Ram-Laxman are the stunt-choreographers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopichand Malineni Nandamuri Balakrishna NBK107
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp