Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram set to make acting debut with Teja's 'Ahimsa'

The news was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of Abhiram's home banner Suresh Productions owned by his father-film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu.

Published: 22nd February 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Abhiram Daggubati-starrer 'Ahimsa'

A still from Abhiram Daggubati-starrer 'Ahimsa'. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: South star Rana Daggubati's younger brother Abhiram Daggubati is all set to make his silver screen acting debut with the recently announced film 'Ahimsa'. The news was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of Abhiram's home banner Suresh Productions. The production house is owned by his father-film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu.

Sharing the 'pre look poster', the makers confirmed that the principal shooting of the project has been wrapped up. "Presenting the Fierce Pre Look Poster of #AbhiramDaggubati's #AHIMSA. A Film by @tejagaru. Principal Shoot Completed," the Twitter post read.

In the poster, Abhiram is seen with a wounded face that is covered with a gunny bag. The first look of Abhiram Daggubati is expected to be out soon. Bankrolled by Anandi Art Creations, Abhiram Daggubati's debut movie 'Ahimsa' will be helmed by Teja

