STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Actress Hamsa Nandini: I am officially a chemo survivor, but I haven't won yet

In late December 2021, the actress had opened up that her discovery of a lump in her breast had changed her life upside down.

Published: 24th February 2022 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Hamsa Nandini (Photo | Twitter)

Actress Hamsa Nandini (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actress Hamsa Nandini, who had earlier announced her breast cancer diagnosis, reveals that she has now survived the chemotherapy.

The 'Soggade Chinni Nayana' actress, who took to her social media handles to update on her ongoing cancer treatment, stated that she has completed sixteen cycles of chemotherapy.
Hamsa Nandini said she is still undergoing many treatments for her cancer as she shared pictures.

Along with the pictures of her hospital room, writing, "Annnnd.... am done with 16 cycles of chemotherapy!!! I am now officially a chemo survivor. But am not done yet, I haven't won yet. It's time to prepare for the next battle... It's time for the surgeries. #epirubicin #acchemo #paclitaxel #chemosurvivor #brca1 #breastcancer #swanstories. (sic)"

In late December 2021, the actress had opened up that her discovery of a lump in her breast had changed her life upside down. As she also revealed that even her mom passed away due to breast cancer, and hence she made a promise that she will fight the disease.


"I will NOT let this disease Define My Life and that I will fight it with a Smile and Win. I will get back on screen Better & Stronger. I will tell my story so that I can help Educate & Inspire others(sic)", she had written, as she announced her cancer diagnosis earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hamsa Nandini Tollywood Chemotherapy Survivor
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp