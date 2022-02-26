STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty-starrer 'DJ Tillu' gets tentative OTT release

The makers of 'DJ Tillu', took to their social media platforms to make an announcement regarding the same.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:01 PM

A still from Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty-starrer 'DJ Tillu'.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The movie 'DJ Tillu', which was released on February 12, is now gearing up for its OTT release.

Despite the OTT release announcement, the makers have not released an exact date. Announcing the OTT release, Telugu OTT platform Aha wrote, 'Coming Soon'.

It is reported that the makers are planning to release the movie on the digital platform anytime in March, as the movie is still being screened in some theatres. The film will apparently be arriving on Aha Video on March 10 if the sources are to be believed.

Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty, 'DJ Tillu' registered great theatrical revenues, with super good reviews from the centers.

'DJ Tillu' is directed by Vimal Krishna and it is billed to be a proper comedy entertainer with a new-age plot.

