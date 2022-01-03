STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' release postponed indefinitely in wake of COVID pandemic

This isn’t the first time that the film has been postponed. Originally slated to release on the 30th of July 2020, the film was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 03rd January 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which was set to release on January 7, has been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the Omicron variant. Due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, many states have imposed restrictions or have shut down theatres to curb the spread of the virus.

The film’s producers DVV Entertainment, as well as RRR’s official Twitter handle, announced the news today.

“Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, we will,” read the post.

This isn’t the first time that the film has been postponed. Originally slated to release on the 30th of July 2020, the film was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shutting down of the theatres.

RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo. The film is a period drama set in pre-independent India inspired by fictional events.

The film features characters inspired by real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). RRR produced by DVV Entertainments has music composed by MM Keeravani. The cinematography for the film is by KK Senthil Kumar. A new release date is yet to be announced.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron RRR SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Junior NTR Ajay Devgn Alia Bhatt
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp