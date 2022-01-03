SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' release postponed indefinitely in wake of COVID pandemic

By Express News Service

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which was set to release on January 7, has been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the Omicron variant. Due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, many states have imposed restrictions or have shut down theatres to curb the spread of the virus.

The film’s producers DVV Entertainment, as well as RRR’s official Twitter handle, announced the news today.

“Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, we will,” read the post.

This isn’t the first time that the film has been postponed. Originally slated to release on the 30th of July 2020, the film was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shutting down of the theatres.

RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo. The film is a period drama set in pre-independent India inspired by fictional events.

The film features characters inspired by real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). RRR produced by DVV Entertainments has music composed by MM Keeravani. The cinematography for the film is by KK Senthil Kumar. A new release date is yet to be announced.

