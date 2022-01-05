STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Prabhas's multilingual drama 'Radhe Shyam' pushed due to COVID-19 surge

Set in the 1970s, 'RadheShyam' features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde.

Published: 05th January 2022 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Scene from Radhe Shyam

A scene from Radhe Shyam

By PTI

MUMBAI: The release of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer romantic drama "Radhe Shyam" has been pushed indefinitely, days before its scheduled arrival on January 14, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country, the makers announced on Wednesday.

There were reports that the release of the multilingual film would be postponed in the wake of the pandemic.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the release of "Radhe Shyam" was clouded in uncertainty ever since two other big films, Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Jersey" and SS Rajamouli's magnum opus "RRR" also had to postpone their release dates due to the spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

The official Twitter account of UV Creations, which has backed "Radhe Shyam", made the announcement of the film's postponement.

"We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. 'Radhe Shyam' is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure our love will help us ride over these tough times together. We will see you in the cinemas soon," the note read.

The production house also thanked the fans for their "unconditional support".

Previously, "Jersey" was scheduled to be released on December 31 while "RRR", featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was gearing up for a grand showcase on January 7.

Set in the 1970s, “Radhe Shyam” features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde.

According to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday, a total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs, out of which, 828 have recovered or migrated.

India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,50,18,358.

The active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Radhe Shyam Jersey RRR Radhe Shyam release postponed UV Creations
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp