I was bowled over by the script of Hero: Nidhhi Agerwal on Ashok Galla-starrer

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been more than two years since Nidhhi Agerwal was seen in Telugu, her last film was Puri Jagannadh directorial iSmart Shankar (2019). She is now set for her next release in debutant Ashok Galla's Hero.

The Mr Majnu actor is excited as she eagerly awaits for the film to hit the screens on January 15.

Revealing how she landed the female lead's role in Hero, Nidhhi says, "I got a call from Sriram Adittya (director) saying he wanted to meet me for narration. I went and was bowled over by the script of Hero, which is loaded with both commercial elements and shades of dark comedy. I am playing a doctor and Jagapathi Babu garu will be seen as my father. We both have some really good scenes, which leave the audience in splits."

'WANT TO WORK WITH PAWAN KALYAN AGAIN'

So what's the best thing about Hero? She explains, "It's not a conventional commercial entertainer that forms a hero-villain conflict, but the situations itself drive the narration. I can vouch for you that Hero is a perfect film for Sankranti. The film is packed with a lot of surprises and the songs, too, are unique with a retro vibe. Apart from my character, I also liked the roles of Ashok, Jagapathi Babu sir and Naresh VK sir in the film."

She is looking forward to her next film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a period action adventure-drama headlined by Pawan Kalyan. "Working with Pawan Kalyan garu was a memorable experience. I can't control my excitement and am eager to work with him again in another film. I have noticed many great qualities in him. He has no starry air and is an amazing human. The character I play in Hari Hara Veera Mallu is by far the best role in my career," says Nidhhi with a beaming smile.

On the film’s progress, she adds, "We are halfway through the shoot and I am waiting to re sume the work soon." The 28-year-old actor sees no difference between small and big films, as both, she admits, helped her evolve as an actor.

"I want to be a part of meaningful cinema. I don't want to miss out on the characters that explore the acting potential in me. For instance, my character in Hero is like a dream come true role for me. The script is always my priority and if it excites me, I will do the film," says the Savyasachi actor.

Nidhhi tells us why she is fond of Tollywood and its audience. "I was born in Hyderabad and I am comfortable working in Telugu cinema. I am also happy for the way Telugu audience shower their love on me," observes the actor, who dabbled across Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

The Hyderabadi girl also harbours the dream of becoming an entrepreneur. "I come from a family of businessmen and I also hold a degree in business administration. I want to go into business for myself and I am also planning to establish a charitable foundation soon," reveals Nidhhi.

Trained in martial arts, Nidhhi wants to do an action role. "I have been prepping and training in stunts for a long time. My fitness levels have always been good as I do workouts regularly. Given a chance, I want to do an action film," shares Nidhhi.

Asked what had she learnt from all these years as an actor, she opines, "I believe acting can't be learnt. It's an emotion one should feel. A lot of your skill comes out when you are acting and a director alone can tap your talent."