'Pushpa 2' will be better and bigger than first installment: Rashmika Mandanna

In a Twitter post, the 25-year-old actor on late Wednesday night expressed her gratitude for all the love for her latest film.

Published: 13th January 2022 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rashmika Mandanna in 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Rashmika Mandanna in 'Pushpa: The Rise'. (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rashmika Mandanna has assured her fans that the second chapter of her Telugu film "Pushpa" will be "better and bigger" that its first part. Starring Allu Arjun in the title role, the action-thriller is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling that follows the violence which erupts between the smugglers and cops.

Released on December 17 in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, "Pushpa: The Rise" has amassed over Rs 300 crore worldwide as per makers.

In a Twitter post, the 25-year-old actor on late Wednesday night expressed her gratitude for all the love for her latest film. "Thank you for all your love for Pushpa..only makes us want to work harder..and we promise you..Pushpa 2 will only be better and bigger!" Mandanna wrote.

In "Pushpa: The Rise", Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region and Mandanna essays the role of a village belle named Srivalli. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, who made his Telugu debut with the film, plays the menacing IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the movie.

"Pushpa: The Rise" is directed by Sukumar of "Arya" fame. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the second part of the film, "Pushpa: The Rule" will go on floors in March.

