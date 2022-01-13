STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telugu actor Mohan Babu announces university in Tirupati named after him

Unveiling the MBU logo on social media, the towering actor noted that his life's mission and 30 years of trust-building has culminated into a universe of innovative learning.

Published: 13th January 2022 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mohan Babu

Telugu actor Mohan Babu (File photo| EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu movie star Mohan Babu on Thursday announced the launch of his university. The 'Mohan Babu University' in Tirupati, encompasses the educational institutions hitherto managed by the actor under the Sri Vidyaniketan Educational Trust (SVET) which he had established in 1993.

"With the blessings of my parents, all my fans and well-wishers, I am humbled and honored to announce MBU," the actor famously known as the 'Collections King' of Tollywood, stated on Twitter.

Several premier institutions such as Sree Vidyanikethan Institute of Management, Sree Vidyanikethan College of Nursing, Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College, Sree Vidyanikethan College of Pharmacy, and Sree Vidyanikethan Degree College, that are already functioning under the SVET, will now be part of MBU. The actor's son and actor Manchu Vishnu is managing the affairs of the institutions.

Unveiling the MBU logo on social media, the towering actor noted that his life's mission and 30 years of trust-building has culminated into a universe of innovative learning. "Your love is my strength and I am confident that you will continue to support this love too," he stated.

Mohan Babu's daughter, actress Manchu Lakshmi congratulated her father and brother on the development. "The man with no limits, Mohan Babu has achieved yet another feather in his hat, Mohan Babu University. A feat not so easily achieved. Congrats to my darling naanna and more so to Vishnu who's the backbone of the college," Lakshmi said.

Manchu Vishnu had recently won the Telugu film industry body MAA organisational polls by defeating actor Prakash Rai in a no-holds-barred electoral battle.

