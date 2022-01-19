STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Information and Broadcasting Ministry shares meme on 'Pushpa' to spread Covid-19 awareness .

The picture posted by Ministry's Twitter page featured Arjun's titular character wearing a photoshopped mask in a still from the movie.

Published: 19th January 2022 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa'. (File Photo)

A still from Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa'. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday shared a cheeky meme modelled on superstar Allu Arjun's blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise" to reiterate COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The picture, posted by the ministry's Twitter page '#IndiaFightsCorona @COVIDNewsByMIB' which shares updates on COVID-19, featured Arjun's titular character wearing a photoshopped mask in a still from the Telugu movie.

To fit the context of the meme, the popular dialogue of the film, "Pushpa, Pushpa Raj. Main jhukega nahi (I am Pushpa, Pushpa Raj. I won't back down)" was changed to, "Delta ho ya Omicron, main mask utaarega nahi (Whether it is the Delta variant or Omicron, I won't remove the mask".

The tweet further stated that the country's fight against COVID-19 was ongoing and people should continue wearing their masks, sanitise their hands, maintain social distance and get fully vaccinated.

The action thriller opened theatrically in December to a thunderous response and was also released in dubbed versions including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Written and directed by Sukumar, "Pushpa: The Rise" also features Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad cops use 'Pushpa' poster to urge people to wear helmets while riding bikes

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, the country reported 2,82,970 new coronavirus infections in a day, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,79,01,241, which includes 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pushpa Allu Arjun Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Awareness
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp