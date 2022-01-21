STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets new release date of March 18

Also featuring Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, 'RRR' is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century.

Published: 21st January 2022 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

RRR

RRR envisions the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

By PTI

MUMBAI: SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period action film "Rise Roar Revolt" (RRR) will now make its debut in theatres on March 18, the makers announced on Friday.

In a statement, posted on the film's official Twitter handle, the makers said that they have also booked the April 28 date in case the movie gets postponed once again.

"If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, 'RRR' Movie will release on 28th April 2022," the team said.

The Telugu-language film headlined by south stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr is produced by DVV Entertainments.

Earlier at the beginning of 2022, the makers had announced the decision to defer the release of the magnum opus six days ahead of the arrival of 'RRR" in cinema halls after a surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

The team had even kickstarted the grand promotional activities which were being carried out across India.

"RRR" has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic since 2020.

Also featuring Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, 'RRR' is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Kumram Bheem (NTR Jr).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR Ram Charan NT Rama Rao Jr RRR release
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp