David Warner dances to 'Srivalli' song from 'Pushpa: The Rise', check out Allu Arjun's reaction!

By Online Desk

Australian cricketer David Warner has more tricks up his sleeve than what many of his fans might be aware of. In a video that is currently delighting his followers on Instagram, Warner is seen to show off his dance moves by recreating Allu Arjun's choreography from the song Srivalli from the recently released Telugu-language action drama film Pushpa: The Rise.

In the Instagram video, the 35-year-old cricketer is seen donning a kitschy black and white shirt, black pants and sunglasses that become an integral part of his dance moves! In a candid moment, he trips on his slippers, but promptly and with ease, gets back to the choreography. The caption reads "#pushpa what’s next??"

The lead star of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun, did not take long to express his thoughts on David Warner's recreation of his dance moves. He commented with emojis, first expressing delighted laughter, then appreciation, followed by admiration for how Warner pulled off his moves from the film.

This is not the first time David Warner posted videos expressing his strong liking for Indian films. On December 30, 2021, he had shared a video on Instagram where he performed a dialogue from Pushpa. Not only that, earlier this month, he had posted a still of Allu Arjun from the Pushpa film. In the caption, Warner asked, "Should I try one of the dance moves from Pushpa?" His Instagram has no dearth of videos of him interacting with scenes from Bollywood films too!

For the unversed, Pushpa: The Rise is the first part of a two-part crime drama film starring Telugu star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Dhananjay. It released on December 17, 2021, and became an immediate hit. The film is the third collaboration between Arjun, director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad, who worked together in other popular films like Arya and Arya 2 as well.

Devi Sri Prasad's work in the music of Pushpa: The Rise has gained popularity especially on social media platforms like Instagram where songs like Sami Sami and Oo Antava enjoy massive traction with Reels.

The second part of the series, Pushpa: The Rule, is expected to release later in 2022.