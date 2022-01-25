STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' makers to release first single

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' poster featuring Mahesh Babu

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The first single from Telugu's Superstar Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will be out on Valentine's day.

The makers of the upcoming commercial movie have decided to put an end to the long wait, as they had planned to make an announcement regarding the same, on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, along with an exciting poster from the movie.

Popular musician S.S. Thaman, who is in charge of the movie's music, has tweeted that the fans will not get disappointed, as the first single from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will be a sure-shot chartbuster.

Dropping a hint on his Twitter handle, Thaman wrote, "#FEB14th".AMahesh Babu's love interest will be acclaimed actress Keerthy Suresh in this upcoming movie. Parasuram Petla, the director of 'Geetha Govindam' fame, has helmed the movie, which is billed to be a political drama with commercial overtones.

Earlier, the makers of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' had promised to give back-to-back updates from the movie, but Mahesh Babu got tested positive for Covid.

Despite being postponed a couple of times now, the movie is still one of the most awaited movies of the season.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is jointly produced under the banners GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus.

