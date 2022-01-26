STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi tests Covid-positive for second time

Back in November 2020, the Megastar had also tested positive, so it is the second time that he has been infected.

Published: 26th January 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 11:21 AM

Film actor Chiranjeevi

Film actor Chiranjeevi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his social media handles on Wednesday to announce that he has tested positive for Covid-19, adding to the long list of film personalities who have been targets of the virus.

In his note, Chiranjeevi states: "Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested. Can't wait to see you all back soon!"

Back in November 2020, the Megastar had also tested positive, so it is the second time that he has been infected. His aides report that he has been under constant medical supervision, but his fans appear to be worried about Chiranjeevi's health.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie 'Acharya', in which he shares the screen space with Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde, is in the final stages of production and will be released later this year.

Chiranjeevi has a couple of big-budget projects, such as 'Bholaa Shankar' and 'Godfather', that are in the works.

