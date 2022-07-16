STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chiranjeevi to present Telugu version of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

The news comes a day after a special screening of the movie was held at Chiranjeevi's house which was attended by many renowned stars in the film industry. 

Published: 16th July 2022 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Chiranjeevi on Saturday announced that he will be presenting the Telugu version of Aamir Khan's much-awaited movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature 'Forrest Gump', the film is directed by Advait Chandan and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni.

Chiranjeevi shared the news in a post on Twitter, saying he is thrilled and privileged to present 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to Telugu audiences.

"Feel very privileged to present the Telugu version of my dear friend #AamirKhan's wonderful emotional roller coaster #LaalSinghChaddha Our Telugu audiences are surely going to love him!" the 66-year-old actor wrote.

The news comes a day after a special screening of the movie was held at Chiranjeevi's house which was attended by Khan, "RRR" director SS Rajamouli, Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya, and 'Pushpa' filmmaker Sukumar.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, among others.

Backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, the film is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 11.

