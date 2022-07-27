Home Entertainment Telugu

Trouble in Tollywood: Telugu producers mull halting movie shoots from August 1

The Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) has decided to halt film shoots from August 1 till the industry is able to resolve issues such as star fees and cinema ticket prices.

Published: 27th July 2022 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Stills from Telugu films 'Pushpa The Rise' and 'RRR'

Stills from Telugu films 'Pushpa The Rise' and 'RRR'

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Just when Telugu films were making waves by breaking one record after another, trouble seems to be brewing in Tollywood.

The Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) has decided to halt film shoots from August 1 till the industry is able to resolve issues such as star fees and cinema ticket prices.

The move has serious business implications because, as Elara Capital's Kamal Taurani notes, Telugu cinema brings 12-15 per cent to the national box office kitty and the two Telugu states -- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana -- contribute 3 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, to the revenues of the major multiplexes, notably PVR and INOX.

Additionally, regional dubbed films, as established by the success of 'Pushpa', 'RRR' and 'KGF: Chapter 2', going forward, are expected to contribute 15-20 per cent of the Hindi film industry's box-office revenues. In the first quarter of FY 2022-23, they contributed up to 55 per cent of the Hindi industry earnings, according to Taurani.

The Producers Guild statement announcing the strike said: "Post-pandemic, with the changing revenue situation and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers."

The statement added: "It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all producer members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1, 2022, and to sit in discussions until we find a workable resolution."

The producers say their business has been affected for three reasons:

1. The fees of the stars are too high to ensure a decent return on investment

2. The reduced four-week window between the theatrical and OTT releases of films is not practical -- it would be conducive to trade if big-budget films continue to have an eight-week window and the ones with small to medium budgets could opt for four weeks

3. Cinema ticket prices -- this is a problem unique to the Telugu-speaking states -- cannot be economically unviable; instead, these too could be organised into three slabs for small-, medium- and big-budget films.

The strike, according to the Guild, will continue as long as these issues remain unresolved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telugu films Active Telugu Film Producers Guild ATFPG Pushpa RRR KGF Chapter 2
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp