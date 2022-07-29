Ashwini Dutt reveals Prabhas’ 'Project K' release plans

By Express News Service

Veteran producer C Ashwini Dutt, who is backing Prabhas’ upcoming sci-fi thriller Project K, under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies has revealed their release plans. He has stated that the film will release either on October 18, 2023, or January 2024 in India. The makers are eyeing to release it in China, the USA, and other international markets.

“Project K is a film like Avengers and I am sure that the audience will be thrilled to bits watching it on the big screen. The film will show Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan Garu in never-seen-before roles,” said Dutt.

Further, he asserted that the shooting of Project K will be wrapped up by January and the post-production and the VFX works will take eight months to complete.

Amidst reports that the Telugu film industry is withholding the film shootings from August 1 due to increasing production costs, Dutt maintained that the shooting of Project K will commence as announced without any hiccups.

“The cancellation of shootings is only due to increased budgets, but none of our films, including Project K, will not stop the work. They will go on as planned,” said Ashwini Dutt. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K has Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan essaying the roles of a father and son. The film marks the debut of Deepika Padukone in Telugu cinema.

