Home Entertainment Telugu

Ashwini Dutt reveals Prabhas’ 'Project K' release plans

Veteran producer C Ashwini Dutt, who is backing Prabhas’ upcoming sci-fi thriller Project K, under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies has revealed their release plans.

Published: 29th July 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Prabhas with Project K team.

Actor Prabhas with Project K team.

By Express News Service

Veteran producer C Ashwini Dutt, who is backing Prabhas’ upcoming sci-fi thriller Project K, under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies has revealed their release plans. He has stated that the film will release either on October 18, 2023, or January 2024 in India. The makers are eyeing to release it in China, the USA, and other international markets.

“Project K is a film like Avengers and I am sure that the audience will be thrilled to bits watching it on the big screen. The film will show Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan Garu in never-seen-before roles,” said Dutt.

Further, he asserted that the shooting of Project K will be wrapped up by January and the post-production and the VFX works will take eight months to complete.

Amidst reports that the Telugu film industry is withholding the film shootings from August 1 due to increasing production costs, Dutt maintained that the shooting of Project K will commence as announced without any hiccups.

“The cancellation of shootings is only due to increased budgets, but none of our films, including Project K, will not stop the work. They will go on as planned,” said Ashwini Dutt. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K has Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan essaying the roles of a father and son. The film marks the debut of Deepika Padukone in Telugu cinema.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prabhas Project K Ashwini Dutt Deepika Padukone Amitabh Bachchan
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp