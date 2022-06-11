STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Content reigns supreme, language not a barrier anymore, says Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur opines that content is the first priority for the audience today with the language of it not making much of a difference.

Published: 11th June 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for her Telugu debut opposite south star Dulquer Salmaan in 'Sita Ramam', feels that south Indian cinema has emerged as a game-changer in the last few years with the pandemic further propelling the audience's interest in exploring new content.

She also opines that content is the first priority for the audience today with the language of it not making much of a difference.

Commenting on the same, the actress said, "When someone talks about Indian films, one is likely to think first about Bollywood and Hindi music. However, in the past few years and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, that has changed somewhat as regional cinema steps in a bigger way, courtesy OTT platforms."

"South cinema, especially, has been the game-changer in the last couple of years and has catered phenomenal content that one can't stop talking about. Movies like 'Baahubali', 'KGF: Chapter 2' are surely the game changers of south Indian cinema but the content, entirely, is getting wider reach globally now," she added.

Talking about 'Sita Ramam', the movie is a romantic entertainer with a war backdrop and has been directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

