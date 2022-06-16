STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complaint filed against actor Sai Pallavi's remarks on Kashmiri Pandits, cow vigilantism

In a recent interview with Greatandhra, the actor condemned cow vigilantism while drawing parallels with the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Published: 16th June 2022 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:51 PM

Kollywood actress Sai Pallavi

Kollywood actress Sai Pallavi (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Actor Sai Pallavi, during the promotions of her recent Telugu film Virata Parvam, drew a comparison between the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus of the 1990s and a recent case of cow vigilantism. This has sparked a row on the internet with many Hindutva supporters accusing the actor of understating the significance of the death of Kashmiri Pandits. 

In her latest film Virata Parvam, Pallavi plays the role of a woman who falls in love with a Naxal leader and writer played by Rana Daggubati.

During promotions for the film, Pallavi was in conversation with an interviewer from Greatandhra. In the video posted on June 12, the interviewer asks, "Weren't you influenced by any kind of politics during college? Whether it is right or left?"

To which, the actor replied saying she was brought up in a politically neutral family and all they taught her was to be a good human being.

Sai Pallavi further went on to say, "For example, take the film The Kashmir Files. They have portrayed how these people (Kashmiri Pandits) were killed during a particular time in Kashmir, isn't it? If you understand Pandits' issue from a religious point of view, consider what happened during the Covid times. A Muslim person was killed on suspicion of carrying cows in his vehicle. The perpetrator of the crime killed him while chanting slogans like Jai Sree Ram and all. What's the difference between these two crimes? You should not hurt anyone on religious lines."

Following her remarks, a police complaint was registered at Sultan Bazar police station in Hyderabad. The complaint was submitted on Wednesday by Akhil, a member of the right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal, demanding action.

According to reports, no case has been registered, and police will seek legal opinion.   

Meanwhile, her remark has left the internet divided. While many fans have come forward supporting Pallavi for sharing her perspective, many others have criticized her.

