If we do more work, it provides employment to many people: 'Sammathame' star Kiran Abbavaram

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Kiran Abbavaram has got good success to his name in only three years of his journey in showbiz. He is now in demand and is reigning with the tag of the most bankable young heroes in recent times. With films like Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru (2019), SR Kalyanamandapam (2021), and Sebastian PC 524, he has proved his finesse as a promising actor. He also has a handful of films in various stages of production. The 29-year-old actor has collaborated with his friend and director Gopinath Reddy for a breezy family entertainer, Sammathame. Ahead of its release on June 24, Kiran talks to us about what went into the making of the film.

Excerpts:

How did Sammathame happen?

Gopinath Reddy and I have been friends ever since I was making short films in Hyderabad about four years ago. Cinema is our common interest and we often talked and learned about it over the years. While I aspired to become an actor, Gopinath wanted to be a director. He had written the story of Sammathame in five months and brought it to me. It’s a unique story blended with family drama, emotions, and romance. I can confidently say that such a story has never been explored in Indian cinema.

Kiran Abbavaram

Talk to us about your character in the film.

I am playing Krishna, a boy next door, who believes that a family will prosper only if there is a woman to look after the house. He wants to get married because his mother passed away while he was too young. In the process, he goes through a conflict, and how he overcomes that is the gist of Sammathame. The film talks about being empathetic to women and protecting a relationship. I am sure these aspects will make the characters and their situations relatable.

Why has the film been titled Sammathame?

It’s a pleasant sound that gives a positive vibe. If we hear words like Sammathame, we get connected to it almost instantly. Sammathame brings in all good vibes akin to Bommarillu (2006) and Geetha Govindam (2018). You will understand it better if you watch the film.

The film has seven songs. Do you think it isn’t too much to ask for in recent times?

The story demanded seven songs and all of them are situational. We narrated the story through songs. It may sound cliché, but Sekhar Chandra has given wonderful tunes, which are rooted in the story. Apart from the three songs that were released recently, the audience will find it refreshing to see the other four in the film.

You seem to have little inclination towards middle-class stories.

I am fond of stories that capture the many facets of middle-class families. Almost all my films are built on observations of middle-class families and which is why they look as realistic as possible. I want our audience to feel, “Idi manodi kadhara.” Maybe, all my directors and producers wanted to see me in such stories.

How are you churning out so many films a year without taking a break?

In the best interest of the industry, all the heroes have to work on as many films as possible. If we do more work, it provides employment to many people. However, one should choose the scripts wisely. After Sammathame, I have Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavadini, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Kadha, and an untitled film with Mythri Movie Makers. All these films will be released before the end of the year. Fortunately, all my directors and producers are supportive and understanding.

Why did Sebastian PC 524 fail at the box office?

The film was made when I was going through a personal loss (Kiran’s brother Ramanjulu Reddy died in a road accident). The film had severe financial issues and it was released a week after Bheemla Nayak and two weeks before Radhe Shyam. We knew that the release slot was not ideal for our film. However, those who watched it on OTT are enjoying it a lot. Nevertheless, I agree that I didn’t deliver a good film.