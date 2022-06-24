STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH | Teaser of 'Modern Love Hyderabad' starring Nithya Menen, Revathi and Suhasini out now

Earlier this year, the streamer had announced three local adaptations of its international series 'Modern Love', based on The New York Times' eponymous column.

Published: 24th June 2022 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of 'Modern Love Hyderabad'.(Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The highly anticipated first Telugu Amazon Original from Prime Video, 'Modern Love Hyderabad', has raised the bar for audience anticipation.

On Friday, the creators released the teaser, giving a hint as to the kind of dramas that will play out in the show.

The Amazon Original has 6 heartwarming stories that portray different hues and emotions of love through the perspective of Hyderabad and were created by and include some of India's top artistes.

A SIC Productions, the new Telugu Amazon Original series is produced by well-acclaimed creator Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner.

The second of three localised and fictionalised editions of the international anthology 'Modern Love' edited by John Carney, is titled 'Modern Love Hyderabad.'

'Modern Love Hyderabad' will premiere globally on July 8 on Prime Video, and has Suhasini, Revathi, Abijeet, Ritu Varma, Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinishetty, Rag Mayur, and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telugu Amazon Original Prime Video Modern Love Hyderabad
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp