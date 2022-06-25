WATCH 'Sita Ramam' teaser: Another sneak peek into Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's love story

By Express News Service

The teaser of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film 'Sita Ramam' was released today. Produced by Ashwini Dutt under the Swapna Cinema’s banner, the multilingual film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and is presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.

'Sita Ramam' also stars Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj, among several others.

The teaser gives us an insight into the world of Lieutenant Ram played by Dulquer, an orphan patrolling as a lone soldier in the Kashmir Valley. nobody for him to write even a single letter. One day, he gets a letter from Sita Mahalakshmi (Mrunal) who claims to be his wife. Mrunal in her introduction scene through a mirror reflection is seen resembling the goddess Durga.

Set in 1965, the romantic saga also reflects the culture of that period.

Aside from Telugu, the film will also be released in Tamil and Malayalam on August 5, 2022.

On April 10, a 45-second teaser released by the makers introduced the lead characters played by Dulquer, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna with brief shots.

'Sita Ramam'’s technical crew includes cinematographer PS Vinod, Shreyaas Krishna, music composer Vishal Chandrasekhar and editor Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao.

It may be noted that 'Sita Ramam' will mark Dulquer's second Telugu film after 'Mahanati' (2018).

WATCH: 'Sita Ramam' teaser

(This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)