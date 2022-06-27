STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Ram Charan to shoot in Amritsar for Shankar's political thriller 'RC15'

On July 1, Ram Charan and the other cast members of the film 'RC15' (working title) will take a flight to Amritsar, where they will begin a new round of filming and stay for five days.

Published: 27th June 2022 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu actor Ram Charan

Telugu actor Ram Charan (Photo | Twitter, UV creations)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Ram Charan is currently soaking up the success of his recent smash 'RRR' which was helmed by SS Rajamouli. The actor's upcoming role is in a political thriller by unconventional director Shankar Shanmugam. The movie's filming is still in process, and the makers plan to kick off a new schedule soon.

On July 1, Ram Charan and the other cast members of the film 'RC15' (working title) will take a flight to Amritsar, where they will begin a new round of filming and stay for five days. The 'RC15' crew would then return to Hyderabad to continue shooting the expensive film at Ramoji Film City.

'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' actress Kiara Advani plays the love interest of the main character in this Dil Raju-funded film. The soundtracks for this highly-anticipated movie, are being rendered by S Thaman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RC15 RC15 shooting Shankar Ram Charan Shankar Charan movie Kiara Advani
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp