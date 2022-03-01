STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘I want to be known for playing diverse range of roles’, says actor Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna brushes off wedding rumours, talks about her upcoming film and her choice of roles

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Rashmika Mandanna is in a happy place. After raising the bar as an actor with Pushpa: The Rise, the doe-eyed beauty is now bracing up for her first release of 2022, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu (AMJ). She was cast alongside Sharwanand in the family drama directed by Kishore Tirumala. “AMJ is a conversational film.

Most of the scenes are playful, spontaneous and the interactions between characters happen just like a family affair,” says Rashmika, adding, “I am playing Aadhya, a no-nonsense girl, who has inherited brutal frankness from her mother. She has clarity on the things she does and doesn’t want any melodrama in her life and hence she has a cold vibe with her boyfriend. Kishore told me that it’s a character that was conceived keeping me in mind.”

Asked if Aadhya had any similarities with Srivalli (from Pushpa: The Rise), she quickly points out, “Both the characters possess all human emotions and except for this, they are like chalk and cheese. In fact, it has become easy for me to work simultaneously in Pushpa and AMJ. Had I shot AMJ with Bheeshma, that would have made things really difficult for me.”

Asserting that AMJ is a cocktail of emotions, Rashmika shares, “Kishore has got immense respect for women. He has written sensible yet heart-touching dialogues that carry a lot of emotional depth and sarcasm. Even in some serious scenes, there is that underlying humour. In one of the instances, he stated that the experience stems from his real-life observations involving women. Hence the script is so organic. He is one such director who breaks stereotypes in the portrayal of women.”

On sharing screen space with Khushbu Sundar, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi, Rashmika explains, “Working with them has been a memorable experience. They are all jovial and don’t carry starry air. They get along well with everyone on the sets and are a delight to work with. When the director calls for a shot, they effortlessly get into the skin of the character. I have learned these qualities from them.”

The Geetha Govindam actor says that she particularly looks for family dramas but does not want to restrict herself from playing heavy-duty characters. “I want to be known for playing a diverse range of roles. I am game for action-oriented films and I have no qualms to do a biopic or a historical film. In fact, I like to groove to special songs provided they have that really special appeal,” she avers.

Rumour mills have gone into overdrive suggesting the actor will tie the knot soon. But asked if she had plans to get married in the near future, Rashmika says, “It’s funny that a section of the media makes such hilarious speculations about my marriage. I am not getting married, at least any time soon. If I wish to one day, I will take that opportunity to inform you all and make you a part of it,” signs Rashmika, who is preparing for the start of Pushpa: The Rule.

