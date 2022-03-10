Parvathy and Priya Bhavani Shankar join Naga Chaitanya in series 'Dootha'

By Express News Service

Naga Chaitanya began shooting for his debut web series "Dootha" last week. Now it has been revealed that actors Parvathy and Priya Bhavani Shankar have joined the project.

An excited Priya Bhavani Shankar who has addressed herself as a big fan of Parvathy shared the news on her Instagram page. She captioned the pic she took with the team and Parvathy as, “Fan girl moment with Parvathy. Lots of love admiration and respect for this lady! Grinning like a stupid sheep and my excitement level is literally getting on to Chay and Vikram sir.”

There is no word on the platform the series will stream in. Parvathy, who was last seen in "Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum", is awaiting the release of Puzhu, co-starring Mammootty.

Priya Bhavani Shankar, who was recently seen in "Blood Money", has a plethora of films in various stages of production like "Kuruthi Attam", "Bommai", "Yaanai", "Pathu Thala", "Thiruchitrambalam", "Hostel" and "Rudhran". Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar recently wrapped shooting for their film "Thank You".