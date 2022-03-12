STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Malavika Mohanan hails Samantha Ruth Prabhu for taking 'extra risk'

Malavika thinks Samantha's choices have landed her at the top of her game.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actress Malavika Mohanan, who was interviewed regarding her latest movie 'Maaran' starring Dhanush K Raja, spoke highly of fellow actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

On being quizzed on who inspires her as an actress, the actress said that Samantha's work inspires her the most. The noted actress adds that Samantha has made bold career choices, which makes her more special than anyone else.

"She never shies away from doing variant roles. Samantha took extra risks in her choices. For example, 'Family Man 2' as she knew that weightage of the series, took up the role, which has landed her in Bollywood, with grace", the 'Petta' actress said.

Malavika thinks Samantha's choices have landed her at the top of her game.

Malavika Mohanan's 'Maaran' has started streaming on Disney Hotstar from Friday. Malavika Mohanan is one of the most-happening actresses, and her appearance in Vijay-starrer 'Maste' earned her good name.

However, Malavika has just begun her career in the industry, and wish to grow at her own pace.

