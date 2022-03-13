Popular Tollywood lyricist Kandikonda is no more

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It was his love for Telugu literature and language that triggered a desire to foray into the film industry. He penned over 1,200 songs. Known as one of the mainstream lyricists.

Telugu film lyricist Dr Kandikonda Yadagiri. ( File Photo)

By CH Murali Krishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu film lyricist Dr Kandikonda Yadagiri, 49, passed away on Saturday evening following a prolonged illness. Kandikonda was admitted to a private hospital last year for cancer treatment. Upon learning of his situation, the Telangana government extended financial assistance. After spending a few months in the hospital, Kandikonda had overcome the disease and returned home recently.

However, the tumour had affected his spinal cord following which his condition deteriorated on Saturday and he breathed his last at his home in Vengal Rao Nagar, Hyderabad.Born on October 13, 1973 at Nagurlapally in Narsampet Mandal of Warangal district, Kandikonda, as he was popularly known, studied MA (Telugu & Politics) from Osmania University.

However,  it was his love for Telugu literature and language that triggered a desire to foray into the film industry. He penned over 1,200 songs. Known as one of the mainstream lyricists for director Puri Jagannadh, Kandikonda entered the industry with the director’s romantic drama Itlu Sravani Subramanyam (2001).

He had worked from a range of music composers from late Chakri to Sunil Kashyap and had proved to be adept at weaving words to suit all kinds of situations, which is evident in songs like Mallu kuyave guvva (Itlu...), Chupultho guchi guchi champake (Idiot), Chennai chandrama (Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammai), Madhurame madhurame (Sathyam), Malleteegaroi (Andhrawala), Gala gala paruthunna (Pokiri), Akkad bakkad bombai po (Super), I wanna spiderman (Stalin), Ninne ninne (Desamuduru), Manasa (Munna), You are my chocobar (Chirutha) and One more time (Temper). His last film was Srikanth-starrer Kothala Rayudu.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that Kandikonda through his lyrics highlighted the culture of the artisans and brought film music closer to the people.“The Telangana government’s efforts to save Dr Kandikonda were unsuccessful and his death is an irreparable loss to the Telangana literary world. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members in these difficult times,” the Chief Minister said.

