Makers of 'Ante Sundaraniki' drop update on Malayalam actor Nazriya's poster

By IANS

CHENNAI: Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim, who had earlier appeared in Tamil movies, will enter the Telugu industry with Nani-starrer 'Ante Sundaraniki'. The makers are ready to unveil the first look-poster of Nazriya soon.



Making an announcement regarding the release of Nazriya's look from the movie, the makers wrote, "Aeeelllo! Ladies and gentlemen, obliging to your repeated requests of love, we will introduce our electric Charm #NazriyaFahadh as LEELA THOMAS on 17th March at 4:05 PM #AnteSundaraniki #ZerothLookOfLeela".



The makers of the Vivek Athreya directorial also released an innovative poster with the heroine's silhouette, which increases the anticipation around her look in the movie. Hinting at her role in the movie, the makers have announced that Nazriya's role is named Leela Thomas in 'Ante Sundaraniki'. The 'Raja Rani' actress will be seen in a bubbly role, as she plays a photographer.



Billed to be an out-and-out comedy movie, 'Ante Sundaraniki' is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Scheduled to hit the screens on June 10, the movie has music by Vivek Sagar.