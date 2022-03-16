STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan joins Chiranjeevi for 'Godfather' shoot 

The film is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam directorial "Lucifer", which featured Mohanlal in the lead.

Published: 16th March 2022 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi . (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has started shooting for the upcoming Telugu action film "Godfather", which is headlined by South superstar Chiranjeevi.

In "Godfather", Khan is expected to be seen in a crucial cameo. The film would mark his debut in the Telugu film industry.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a picture with Khan from the sets, here.

"Welcome aboard #Godfather, bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone and the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #Kick to the audience," the actor wrote on Wednesday.

"Godfather" also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana.

The film is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

Khan was last seen on the big screen in "Antim: The Final Truth".

