'RRR' team visits Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings

After Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai, the pan-India cast of 'RRR' including director Rajamouli, and actors NTR and Ram Charan also visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda.

RRR

The team of S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' including NTR Jr, Ram Charan and Rajamouli visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for their movie. (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The team of S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' including NTR Jr, Ram Charan and Rajamouli visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for their movie ahead its release.

From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from March 18-22.

The film includes a star-studded line-up besides lead actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.

RRR S.S. Rajamouli NTR Jr Ram Charan Amritsar
